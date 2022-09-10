IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $76.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

