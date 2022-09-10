IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $197,800.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $76.20.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

