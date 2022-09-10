IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $95,300.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $197,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $76.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IGMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

