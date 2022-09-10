Ignis Price Up 4% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 4% against the dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $40,860.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.
Ignis Coin Profile
Ignis (CRYPTO:IGNIS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.