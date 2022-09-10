Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

