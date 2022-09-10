Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

