ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Sep 10th, 2022

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 215,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 880.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 152,368 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 330,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

