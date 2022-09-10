ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 215,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 880.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 152,368 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 330,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.