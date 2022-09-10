Immutable Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Immutable coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Immutable has a total market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Immutable Coin Profile
Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable
Receive News & Updates for Immutable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.