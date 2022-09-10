Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $0.0952 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $571,550.29 and $3,374.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00786654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015326 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
