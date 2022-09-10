Indexed Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,686.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $177,435.03 and $4,686.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance (NDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

