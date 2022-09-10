indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

INDI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $69,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $69,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,653,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,286,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,053 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

