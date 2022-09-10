indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

INDI stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.62.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,718.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,562 shares of company stock worth $1,341,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

