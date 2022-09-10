Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Lowered to €22.50 at Berenberg Bank

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. Analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

