InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) VP Kevin Whitman Sells 2,642 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) VP Kevin Whitman sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $20,211.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.5 %

INFU opened at $7.66 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 246,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

