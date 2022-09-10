ING Group Initiates Coverage on WPP (NYSE:WPP)

ING Group began coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.33.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

