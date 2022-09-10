Ink Achieves Market Cap of $212,910.38 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ink has a total market cap of $212,910.38 and $19,159.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink (CRYPTO:INK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

