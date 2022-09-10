InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

InMode Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.31. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in InMode by 10.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $210,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

