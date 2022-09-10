Insider Buying: Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Director Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FBRT opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $17.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

