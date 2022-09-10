Insider Buying: Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Insider Acquires 7,193 Shares of Stock

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Milne purchased 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$19,780.75 ($13,832.69).

Jacqueline Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Jacqueline Milne acquired 5,300 shares of Integral Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$14,840.00 ($10,377.62).

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20.

Integral Diagnostics Cuts Dividend

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Integral Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 67 radiology clinics. Integral Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

