Insider Buying: J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Buys £16,720 in Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.91. The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 698.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.12).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

