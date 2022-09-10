Insider Buying: Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Lisa McIntyre acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,995.00 ($13,982.52).

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

About Nanosonics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.