Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Buys 4,787 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,307.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

Shares of PFX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. Equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PhenixFIN Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

