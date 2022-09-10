Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,386 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,172,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,970.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814.18.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE PHX opened at $3.31 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

