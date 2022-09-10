Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 346,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,995.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

