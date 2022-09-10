Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 346,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,995.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
