Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 9,166 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

