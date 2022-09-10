Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
American Software Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.85.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
American Software Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
