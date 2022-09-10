Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.85.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

