Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) COO Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Coastal Financial Trading Up 2.7 %
CCB opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.