Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) COO Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCB opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

