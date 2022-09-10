Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 713 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00.
Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
