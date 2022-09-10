Insider Selling: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Sells £87,172.02 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total value of £87,172.02 ($105,331.10).

Hays Stock Performance

HAS opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,728.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.20 ($2.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.19.

Hays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hays

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

