Insider Selling: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Sells C$12,149.50 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) Director Peter Martin Blecher sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$12,149.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,560.90.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.14 million and a PE ratio of 27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

