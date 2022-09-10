Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$181,023.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$974,386.47.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$311.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

