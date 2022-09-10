Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 319 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,314.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $16,852.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

