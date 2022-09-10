Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Director Sells 23,842 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $276,805.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,978,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,953,705.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $896,094.08.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $582,348.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00.

NYSE:SST opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on SST shares. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SST. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

