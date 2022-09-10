Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 2,653 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $10,930.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLAP. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

