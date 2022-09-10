Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells 2,277 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $53.39 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
