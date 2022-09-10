Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells 2,277 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $53.39 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

