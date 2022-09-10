Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 932 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $188.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 43,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

