Insight Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,489.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $74,069.13 and approximately $8,489.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00075792 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

