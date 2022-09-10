Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 16.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 474.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

