INT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,432.00 (INT)

INT (INT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. INT has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $190,432.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005580 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077048 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT’s official website is intchain.io.

INT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

