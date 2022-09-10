Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

