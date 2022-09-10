Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

