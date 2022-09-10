Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

