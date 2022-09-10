Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.