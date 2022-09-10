Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Lowered by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 3.2% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,634,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $64.44 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

