InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,525

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,586.43 ($67.50).
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,793 ($57.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,774.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.41. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,420.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
