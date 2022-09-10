Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,244.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,244.50 ($15.04) and last traded at GBX 1,258.50 ($15.21), with a volume of 244561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,281.50 ($15.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 697.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,503.93.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

