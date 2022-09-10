International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.