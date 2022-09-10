International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.87

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.33. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Public Partnerships

In related news, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

