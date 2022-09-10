Interval Partners LP Acquires 20,951 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.1% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Price Performance
ORI stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
